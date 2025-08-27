HM Coastguard Fleetwood dealt with 13 incidents over the Bank Holiday weekend, including missing children, medical emergencies and a mud rescue along the Fylde coast.

Crews were on patrol in Blackpool and Fleetwood from Saturday through Monday.

On Saturday, they attended two medical callouts in Blackpool and a mud rescue in Fleetwood.

Sunday saw two further cases of missing children alongside another incident.

Coastguard officers also supported Blackpool Lifeboat Day, working alongside police, fire and ambulance colleagues at the seafront event.

Monday proved to be the busiest day, with seven callouts ranging from people in the water to concerns over a vessel travelling towards Fleetwood.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: “We had anticipated a busy weekend and we certainly got one.

“Along with plenty of excellent engagement with the public and our multi-agency colleagues and Blackpool Beach Patrol.”

The response involved close cooperation with HM Coastguard Lytham, MRCC Holyhead, RNLI Blackpool, Blackpool Beach Patrol, Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service.

Beach safety tips

Check the safety signs and flags around the beach, be aware of any dangers.

Be aware of sea conditions, including currents and winds.

Stay within your swimming abilities.

Do not let your child swim alone - children are safest when supervised.

If you need help, raise your hand.

If you get in to difficulties, stay calm - remember Float to Live.

For more safety advice, visit: hmcoastguard.uk/on-the-beach