Published 10th Mar 2025
A woman was rescued after finding herself stuck in mud on Fleetwood beach yesterday.

Coastguard crews rushed to the scene where the woman was trapped knee-deep amid an incoming tide.

Rescue teams used shovels, as well as their own hands, to dig her free and she was brought safely to shore, uninjured.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We were called out to a person stuck in mud on Fleetwood Beach. Three of our mud rescue techs went out and used hands and shovels to dig her free.

“The Knott-End Coastguard Rescue Team who had been called as support took their all terrain Argocat out to collect the casualty and bring them back to safety to be assessed.

“They then kindly returned and picked up our techs to save them from the long trudge back to promenade.

“The rescue went like clockwork and with the casualty fit and well, the team returned to station to clean the kit and get back to their Sunday.”

