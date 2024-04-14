Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lifeboat crews were called following reports a man had entered the sea near South Pier at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Blackpool RNLI launched the Atlantic 85 lifeboat (B-867) and headed to the scene and conducted a search.

Coastguard units from Fleetwood and Lytham worked alongside Blackpool RNLI to find the casualty.

Emergency services were called following reports a person had entered the sea near South Pier (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

A coastguard helicopter was also spotted hovering over the area to assist with the search.

All rescue teams later diverted to North Pier after “it became clear that the initial location had been incorrectly reported”.

As crews searched the area, new reports came in of a person in difficulty at South Pier.

A rescue team and vehicle were subsequently deployed to the area again alongside the helicopter.

Reports of the initial casualty being found safe and well inland were confirmed by the police during a meeting between the emergency services.

It was later concluded that there were “no longer any concerns for a further casualty at South Pier” and all assets were stood down at around 6.40pm.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: “The presence of helicopters, life boats and a whole range of emergency vehicles is bound to draw a crowd and a lot of interest and there were several people live streaming our work on TikTok and other platforms.

“There was much speculation being shared including that there were missing children involved, there wasn't. Other rumours too were being taken for fact, this is one of the reasons we make these posts.

“We are limited on the amount of information we can share and are careful about the timing within which we share it. This is to protect the confidentiality and dignity of the casualties, but what we share are the facts of the incident and will hopefully allay any rumours that have arisen.”

If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.