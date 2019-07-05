Coastguard called to two despondent people in 10 hours on Blackpool's piers

Have your say

A despondent woman told a passer-by she was thinking of hurting herself on Central Pier this morning.

Lytham and Fleetwood coastguard teams were called to the scene at 6.20am

A Fleetwood spokesman said: "Fearing for the worst, the member of the public contacted the police who, in turned contact our CGOC In Holyhead who turned out ourselves and HM Coastguard Lytham.

"As both teams arrived on scene, police contacted us and advised that (the woman) had been found safe and well."

The call-out came just 10 hours after the teams attended a similar incident on North Pier.

At 8.20pm yesterday, the Lytham and Fleetwood crews were called to reports of a despondent man who was believed to be in trouble on North Pier.

The man was found safe and well and no furhter action was taken.