Clifton Road roundabout resurfacing to disrupt traffic for Blackpool shoppers and commuters this week

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:46 BST
Motorists are being warned of potential delays as Blackpool Council carries out resurfacing works at the mini roundabout on Clifton Road, near Ashworth Road, this week

The work was scheduled to begin today and is expected to continue for four nights, weather permitting.

Work will take place overnight between 7pm and 2am to limit disruption during daytime hours.

Motorists are being warned of potential delays as Blackpool Council carries out resurfacing works at the mini roundabout on Clifton Roadplaceholder image
Motorists are being warned of potential delays as Blackpool Council carries out resurfacing works at the mini roundabout on Clifton Road | Google

To keep traffic moving, the road will remain open throughout the works but temporary three-way traffic lights will be in place.

Drivers should expect slower journeys, particularly during the evening rush and late-night periods.

The roundabout is located close to Clifton Retail Park, just off the M55, which houses stores including Tesco Extra, Matalan, Next and Clarks.

It is also near Blackpool Police Headquarters, meaning any delays could affect both shoppers and commuters.

