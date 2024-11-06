The police bomb squad was called to Cleveleys after potentially explosive chemicals were found during a house clearance.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene in Nutter Road at 12.18pm on Saturday and a cordon was placed around the property, near Clegg Avenue.

Some of the chemicals were deemed to be of a potentially explosive nature but were left in place until Monday when they were removed from the home by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Some of the chemicals were loaded into a van and taken to the beach where a controlled explosion was carried out.

Lancashire Police said the chemicals are believed to have been at the house for a number of years and there are no suspicious circumstances as to why they were there.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at 12.18pm on Saturday, November 2 to an address in Nutter Road, Cleveleys, to a report chemicals had been found during a house clearance.

“Officers attended and a cordon was placed around the property.

“Some of the chemicals which had the potential to be of an explosive nature, were removed from the property on Monday 4th November and taken to Cleveleys beach.

“A controlled explosion was carried out by our colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

“It is believed the chemicals had been at the house for a number of years and there are no suspicious circumstances as to why they were there.”