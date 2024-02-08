Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can’t have missed the huge deliveries of rocks and the work that’s underway at the beach. The Wyre Beach Management Scheme takes place along Cleveleys coastline. The £40m+ scheme will protect 11,000 properties and infrastructure from the risk of flooding and erosion.

Cleveleys Rocks

The 3-10 tonne rocks are so massive that only a couple fit onto a lorry . Sometimes small bits get broken off during delivery. Along with weathered groyne boards retrieved from the old breakwaters, some of this construction waste was just the ticket. The volunteers used them in reconstruction of the ‘clock garden’ in the town centre.

Balfour Beatty donate litter picking equipment to Care for Cleveleys

Groyne boards and rock scraps from the beach repurposed into the town centre garden

The rebuild took place on a freezing cold 10 January, completed by the end of a long day. Daniel Thornton is from Phillips Jewellers. He's one of the Directors of Cleveleys Town Centre Group, the parent group of Care for Cleveleys. Seeing the final result Daniel said “I can’t believe you’ve done all that. You've even done your own drawings, plans and everything. It’s all in scale and looks amazing. Like something you’d have paid a consultant thousands of pounds to do!”

The project has been in the planning since last summer. The garden had to be dug out to repair the electrics to mend the clock. With the hard landscaping complete the garden needs finishing with plants and other decorations. The rusty bolts and iron work really set the scene and another local resident has even donated an anchor!

Cleveleys Rock Stars donate Equipment

Rocks and boards repurposed from the beach to a new garden design in the town

Cementing their slot as true Cleveleys Rock Stars, Balfour Beatty made another really welcome and important donation to the group. This time in the form of litter picking equipment. With an increase in volunteers there were literally no spare ones left and a shortage to go round at community events.

Liz Sperling is another Directors of Cleveleys Town Centre Group. She explains “We’ve desperately been in need of new equipment for some time now. But it’s expensive and the money we raise only goes so far. We can now kit out our helpers and launch our ‘Lone Litter Pickers’ scheme which we’ve been planning to do for a long time. The Rossall Beach Group has run a similar and very successful ‘Lone Beach Cleaner’ scheme for some years.”

Come along and join in

It’s all great for the town but it’s also a great boost to the community too. Cleveleys is known for being a friendly place, but involvement with Care for Cleveleys is a brilliant way to make new friends and do something different. It’s great fun, involves lots of laughter and is really good for your mental health and wellbeing!