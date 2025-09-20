Submitted

Eight years after the death of Julie Mary Gyi, a mother from Cleveleys, her blog documenting her battle with a rare cancer has been published as a memoir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book, Can’t Play Twister: A heartfelt reminder to check your lumps and bumps, turns her personal writing into a posthumous debut, fulfilling her long-held ambition to become an author.

Gyi, who died in 2017 at the age of 51, was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that affects around 1% of cancer patients. Over the course of two years, she used her blog to raise awareness about the disease while candidly documenting her experiences. Her memoir captures this journey in her own words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former English teacher and small business owner, Gyi was known for her sharp sense of humour and resilience, qualities that remain central to the book. Even after losing her leg to the disease, she continued to raise awareness and approach life with humour, with the book’s title coming from a joke she once made about no longer being able to play the popular party game Twister.

Submitted

Unlike many traditional cancer memoirs, Gyi’s writing avoids empty optimism. Her tone is warm and often funny, but also frank in its descriptions of pain, fear, and the day-to-day reality of living with a rare illness.

The book begins in late 2015 when she first noticed a lump on her leg and follows her through NHS appointments, treatment abroad in Germany, and moments of both despair and dark comedy. Gyi died on 13 September 2017 at Trinity Hospice in Blackpool. Her youngest son, Mike Gyi, compiled and completed the manuscript, describing the project as a final act of love.

All proceeds from the book will go to sarcoma-related charities through the newly established Julie Gyi Foundation. Sarcoma UK is among the primary beneficiaries. During her illness, Gyi had raised around £35,000 through local fundraising efforts to support cancer charities and awareness campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted

“Mum always dreamed of being an author, and her writing is honest, funny and deeply moving,” said Mike. “Publishing her book has been my way of fulfilling that dream and sharing the message she cared about so much: ‘check your lumps and bumps.’”

Early readers of the memoir have praised the book for its emotional impact and authenticity. "Her personality and character radiates out as you read, and we felt very privileged to be reading it. It's moving, poignant, joyful and heart-wrenching. She's a great storyteller," wrote readers George and Dais.

Another reader, Dani, shared: "I was having an atrocious week when I stumbled across this book, and ended up reading ten chapters in one go. It's become my go-to whenever I feel anxious, sad, or triggered. A beautiful way to raise awareness around sarcoma."