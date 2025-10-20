A devoted Cleveleys son has completed a 130-mile hike across the Lake District in memory of his dad who died suddenly from a cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Ormond, 31, a civil servant, walked between every lake and water in the Lakes to honour his father, Martin, and raise more than £5,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Martin, 65, a retired finance director and keen hillwalker, had been diagnosed with a viral infection just days before he collapsed at the family home in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A devoted Cleveleys son has completed a 130-mile hike across the Lake District in memory of his dad who died suddenly earlier this year | Photo by DAVID ILIFF. License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

Dave’s brother, James, 33, performed CPR until paramedics arrived and used a defibrillator to restart their dad’s heart.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he sadly later died.

Dave said: “I’ll always be grateful to James for doing everything he could to save Dad. It gave us all precious time with him and the chance to say goodbye.”

On what would have been his dad’s 66th birthday, Dave set off from Ambleside, walking 130 miles over six days, visiting all 16 lakes and waters and retracing many of the routes he and his father once hiked together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dad instilled a real love of the Lakeland fells in all of us,” said Dave.

“He’d been going there since he was a kid. He even took his younger brother camping there when he was just 15.

“He had a favourite spot in Manesty Woods, at ‘Irene’s Bench’ overlooking Derwent Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He and Mum always took family photos there, so I made it the end point of my walk. It felt the right place to be for him.”

Dave’s brother James and uncle Kevin joined him for parts of the journey, which included climbing Old Man of Coniston, Pillar and Helvellyn.

“It was emotional at times, but I found a lot of peace along the way,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Friends and family have been so generous, and it felt amazing knowing they were cheering me on.”

Lucy Smillie, BHF fundraising manager, praised Dave’s determination: “Dave’s walk for his dad was an incredible physical challenge.

“We know how much it meant to him and his family, and we want them to know how important their fundraising is to power the BHF’s research.”

More than 26,000 people in Blackpool are currently living with cardiovascular disease.

Across the North West, the British Heart Foundation funds research projects totalling £22 million.