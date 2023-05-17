Cleveleys house fire victim taken to hospital after bedroom blaze in Chester Avenue
A woman was taken to hospital after she was injured in a Cleveleys house fire yesterday (Tuesday, May 16).
A 999 call brought fire crews to the semi-detached home in Chester Avenue, close to the town centre, where they found a first floor bedroom ‘well alight’ shortly after 2pm.
Firefighters in breathing masks tackled the blaze with a hose reel while the casualty was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
An air ambulance was requested and touched down on land near Victoria Road West but the woman was taken to hospital by road ambulance.
North West Ambulance Service has not commented on the woman’s condition at this stage.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a fire investigation is underway but the cause has not been determined at this time.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended a fire at a domestic property on Chester Avenue in Thornton Cleveleys.
“On arrival, firefighters found the first floor bedroom well alight and used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
“Crews were in attendance for approximately three hours.”