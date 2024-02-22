Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular cocktail bar and bistro in Cleveleys is set to reopen soon - just weeks after it closed under previous operators.

The Glass House, Cleveleys

In January it was announced that the Glass House, on Bispham Road, off Victoria Road West, was to close its doors after six and a half years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue, which included upstairs restaurant Joels, shut on January 14 and owners Matt and Shirley Hughes said they were looking forward to a well-earned retirement.

Now a new team has moved in and plans to reopen the bar in a matter of weeks.

It is planned that the bar will retain its name The Glass House, although it is currently being revamped and will have a new look inside.

There will also be a new restaurant upstairs, but this will not open to the public for another two to three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new boss of the establishment, who was on the premises this week as the revamp was under way, said further details would be released soon about plans for the bar and the eatery upstairs.