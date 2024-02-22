Cleveleys cocktail bar The Glass House set to reopen soon with new operators
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular cocktail bar and bistro in Cleveleys is set to reopen soon - just weeks after it closed under previous operators.
In January it was announced that the Glass House, on Bispham Road, off Victoria Road West, was to close its doors after six and a half years.
The venue, which included upstairs restaurant Joels, shut on January 14 and owners Matt and Shirley Hughes said they were looking forward to a well-earned retirement.
Now a new team has moved in and plans to reopen the bar in a matter of weeks.
It is planned that the bar will retain its name The Glass House, although it is currently being revamped and will have a new look inside.
There will also be a new restaurant upstairs, but this will not open to the public for another two to three months.
The new boss of the establishment, who was on the premises this week as the revamp was under way, said further details would be released soon about plans for the bar and the eatery upstairs.
Under the previous operators, the Glass House attracted a loyal following and was a popular venue for live music, with musicians performing there four nights a week.