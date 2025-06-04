I’ll be at Cleveleys classic car show- here’s what you need to know
From 7am-5pm, the coastal town will come alive with the rumble of engines, gleaming chrome and the shared passion of thousands of car enthusiasts.
Held along Cleveleys’ stunning promenade the event transforms the seaside into a car lover’s paradise.
Classic cars, modified motors, supercars and rare models will all line the streets for visitors to admire.
Expect a vibrant atmosphere as clubs and collectors from across the country bring their prized vehicles to the Fylde Coast for a day of petrol powered celebration.
Among the highlights this year is the AllCarsUK club stand, which returns with a fresh line up of vehicles and friendly faces.
The group is known for its inclusive community of car fans, welcoming everyone from first time exhibitors to seasoned pros.
Tickets are just £12 per car, and include entry to display your vehicle as part of the show.
Club members are reminded to collect their stand passes from the designated meeting point on the morning of the event.
These must be displayed before arriving at the showground or entry may be refused.
It’s not just about the cars. The show also features a variety of market stalls, food vendors, and family friendly attractions - making it a great day out whether you're a car enthusiast or just looking for a fun trip to the seaside.
Last year’s show attracted thousands of visitors, and organisers are expecting even bigger crowds this time around.
Early arrival is recommended for both exhibitors and attendees, and don’t forget your camera.
The Cleveleys Car Show is free to attend for spectators and runs throughout the day.
It's the perfect way to spend a sunny Sunday by the sea. For more details, visit the Cleveleys Car Show 2025 Facebook event page.
