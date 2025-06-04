The Cleveleys Car Show is back this Sunday 8 June, and it's shaping up to be one of the summer’s standout automotive events.

From 7am-5pm, the coastal town will come alive with the rumble of engines, gleaming chrome and the shared passion of thousands of car enthusiasts.

Held along Cleveleys’ stunning promenade the event transforms the seaside into a car lover’s paradise.

Classic cars, modified motors, supercars and rare models will all line the streets for visitors to admire.

Classic cars and vans grouped at the roundabout shelter during Cleveleys Car Show 2024 | National World

Expect a vibrant atmosphere as clubs and collectors from across the country bring their prized vehicles to the Fylde Coast for a day of petrol powered celebration.

Among the highlights this year is the AllCarsUK club stand, which returns with a fresh line up of vehicles and friendly faces.

The group is known for its inclusive community of car fans, welcoming everyone from first time exhibitors to seasoned pros.

A proud owner shows off his classic car during Cleveleys Car Show 2024 | National World

Tickets are just £12 per car, and include entry to display your vehicle as part of the show.

Club members are reminded to collect their stand passes from the designated meeting point on the morning of the event.

These must be displayed before arriving at the showground or entry may be refused.

Family in a classic vehicle - Cleveleys Car Show 2024 | National World

It’s not just about the cars. The show also features a variety of market stalls, food vendors, and family friendly attractions - making it a great day out whether you're a car enthusiast or just looking for a fun trip to the seaside.

Last year’s show attracted thousands of visitors, and organisers are expecting even bigger crowds this time around.

Early arrival is recommended for both exhibitors and attendees, and don’t forget your camera.

The Cleveleys Car Show is free to attend for spectators and runs throughout the day.

It's the perfect way to spend a sunny Sunday by the sea. For more details, visit the Cleveleys Car Show 2025 Facebook event page.