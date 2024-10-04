Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cleveleys-based choir has made it through to a prestigious county contest – for the second year in succession.

The Capricorn Singers were runners up in last year’s Lancashire Choir of the Year, held at Lancaster University in November.

They were narrowly pipped to first place by Pendle Ladies Choir but were winners of The People’s Choice Award, receiving a prize of a professional vocal workshop.

Now, the choir has been selected once again to share the spotlight with five other choirs from across the county in the 2024 competition, which takes place on November 28, again in Lancaster.

The Capricorn Singers will be up against Barton Road Community Choir from Lancaster, the Basics Vocalize Choir from Burnley, the Red Rosettes Show Choir from Leyland, the Rossendale Festival Choir and the Song Rooms Choir from Chorley.

Capricorn Singers’ Musical Director Chrissie Mason said : “We are absolutely thrilled to have been selected yet again to compete in the final of this very special competition, which attracts some of the best choirs from across Lancashire. This year’s finalists reflect the diverse range of musical talent in the county so the judges will face a difficult choice.”

The contest is organised by Lancashire County Council and County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: “We started the prestigious Lancashire Choir of the Year competition as a way of finding the choirs who represent the very heart of the county.

“We are looking for something very special from across different ages and abilities with the emphasis on that wonderful community feeling.”

The Capricorn Singers, who rehearse at St Andrews Church, Cleveleys, each Wednesday evening, this year celebrate their 40th anniversary.

A commemorative concert, held in July at Blackpool Winter Gardens, raised more than £5000 for local charities.