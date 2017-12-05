Cleveleys cafe 'evacuated' after electrical fault sparks blaze

Have your say

Cafe Renoir in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, was evacuated after an electrical fault sparked a fire this morning, the fire service said.

Firefighters from Bispham, Fleetwood, and Blackpool stations were called out after a staff member smelt smoke at around 10am, a spokesman said.

They used a water jet in the ground floor roof-space to put out the fire, which happened behind the eatery's signage, he said.

"There was no internal damage," he added. "Just [damage] to the electrics and timber framework."

Crews arrived to find the shop had been emptied of customers, and were there for around 30 minutes, he said.

Nobody at Cafe Renoir could be reached for a comment.