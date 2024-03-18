Cleveleys-based ladies choir seek dedications in memory of former members
A Cleveleys-based choir is inviting friends and family of former members to include a dedication to their loved one in the souvenir programme for the choir's 40th Anniversary Celebration Event.
This year The Capricorn Singers, is 40 years old and to celebrate they are holding a special anniversary concert at the Spanish Hall in Winter Gardens Blackpool on Sunday July 14.
In the concert programme they will be including an 'In Memoriam' section to include dedications for former members who are no longer with us.