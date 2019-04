Volunteers banded together to help clean up South Beach in Blackpool.

The event was held as part of the nationwide Great British Spring Clean (GBSC), with a team from Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) heading to the Fylde coast.

Frances Nicholson, a grocery account executive from Coca-Cola, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic way to give back to your local community, and I feel we’ve really bonded as a team by helping to clean up our beaches.”