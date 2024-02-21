Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly customer at Blackpool's Asda store was left feeling distraught after returning from a shopping trip to find her wedding ring missing.

The woman had been married for more than 60 years and feared the precious ring might be lost forever.

It was such a small item, it might have rolled anywhere and been lost for years or even been found and kept by another person..

But to the rescue came store cleaner Phil Marsh.

He was sweeping under one of the chillers when the ring "just flew right out" at him.

He picked it up and handed it to security colleague Nigel Pearmain who had taken a phone call from a very upset lady the previous evening reporting it missing.

Nigel said: "It must have just fallen off while she was in shopping.

"She didn't notice it was missing until she got home.

"I had a good look round but couldn't find it, but thankfully Phil managed to the next morning.

"It was a real piece of luck. He was so pleased that he'd found it.

"I phoned the lady to say we'd found it and she was very emotional.

"Her husband came in to pick it and and has so chuffed and very thankful.

"The lady wrote to the store to thank Phil and the team, saying: "You will never know how much finding my wedding ring meant to me. My whole life fell apart, but you made me live again. Thank you, thank you, God bless you."

Phil, 60, said: "I believe in fate and I feel I was meant to find it. I'm just pleased I made someone's day."