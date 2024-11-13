Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool-built classic sports car which won a high profile race this year was also one of the main attractions at a top car show in Birmingham.

And it was an opportunity for former TVR boss Martin Lilley - hailed as the saviour of the company back in the 1960s - to get behind the wheel.

The 1964 TVR Griffith V8 was the winner of the main RAC TT Celebration race at this year’s Goodwood Revival and hailed as the most thrilling finish in the Revival’s 25-year history.

The Goodwood Revivalis a three-day festival held each September at Goodwood Circuit in Chicheter since 1998 for the types of racing cars and motorcycles that would have competed during the circuit's original period—1948–1966

The TVR 8’s Goodwood triumph was not the end of the model’s turn in the spotlight.

The stylish silver sports car also proved to be the star car on the TVR Car Club's stand at the recent Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show at NEC in Birmingham.

The 1964 TVR Griffith V8 on show at Birmingham, with former TVR boss Martin Lilley (checked shirt). Photo: John Bailie | John Bailie

The car was driven to victory at Goodwood by owner Mike Whitaker and British Touring Car Championship runner-up Tom Ingram.

As part of the celebrations, former TVR company owner and TVR Car Club patron Martin Lilley, who himself raced Griffiths in the 1960s, took his place in the driver’s seat.

He said: “This takes me back to those early days racing these fabulous cars and eventually running the company!”

The TVR Car Club, one of the world's biggest and most active, now looks forward to 2025 when it marks its 60th year in a “Double Diamond” celebration which also recognises the 60th anniversary of Martin Lilley and his father Arthur taking over and saving the Blackpool-based business from extinction in 1965.

Former TVR boss Martin Lilley savours being at the wheel of the 1964 TVR Griffith V8 on show at Birmingham. Photo: John Bailie | John Bailie

Where is TVR now?

TVR was founded in 1948 by Trevor Wilkinson, with its initials based on an abbreviation of his first name, before it was taken over by Martin Lilley (1965-81), Peter Wheeler (1981-2004), Nikolay Smolensky, from Russia (2004-2013) and then a syndicate led by British businessman Les Edgar (2013-present).

TVR models on show at a gathering by car owners on the headland at Blackpool in 2022 | National World

For many years the TVR factory was based on Bispham industrial estate but, under Smolensky, production ceased in 2006 and the factory closed, with unfulfilled plans to relocate to Turin. No cars have been completed since.

Since then, there have been proposals to base the factory in Ebbw Vale, next to the proposed Circuit of Wales race track, but these did not come into fruition.

The company then moved its HQ to Walliswood, Surrey before plans were announced last December to site its new brand centre next to Thruxton race track HQ in Hampshire.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited sports car TVR Griffith, originally to be built in Wales, has yet to hit the road.