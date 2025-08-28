Class B drugs and offensive weapon seized by police during warrant in St Annes
Officers from Fylde and Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at a property on Stubblefield Drive today.
It came following multiple reports of drug dealing in the area.
A quantity of Class B drugs and an offensive weapon were seized.
One person is expected to face action in connection with the offences in due course.
Fylde Neighbourhood Team said they remain committed to tackling drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour that affects local residents.
Working closely with housing agencies, the team says it will pursue tenants involved in criminal activity who cause distress to others.
“Drugs have a devastating impact on families and communities, and we are committed to prosecuting offenders,” the team said.
“We hope this sends a clear message this behaviour will not be tolerated.”
Residents with information about drug-related activity are urged to email [email protected] or call 101.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.