The 20-year-old, from Cheltenham Road, was sent down for more than three years after the court heard he was arrested with wraps of drugs twice in the space of 10 days.

A judge has warned dealers of Class A drugs in Lancashire they must expect to go to prison after a Blackpool man was jailed for offences involving heroin and crack cocaine.

Igor Sztylko pleaded guilty to two charges of possession with intent to supply when he appeared before a judge at Preston Crown Court.

In total police found supplies on him with a street value of £2,360. They also discovered more than £3,000 in cash when they searched his home - although he claimed the cash was not his.

Jailing him to 37 months, Recorder Tim Harrington told him: "Anyone who involves himself with Class A drugs must expect to go to prison.”

The prosecution said Sztylko was in breach of a suspended sentence when the offences were committed.

He was first arrested in Sherbourne Road - just yards from his family home - on July 17. When police spotted him he attempted to run away, but was caught.

He was released on bail under investigation. On July 27 he was spotted in Chesterfield Road, Blackpool, surrounded by a group of known drug users. He was wearing a balaclava and again tried to escape.

When he was arrested on the second occasion he was seen trying to throw away quantities of heroin and crack cocaine. When searched at the police station he was found to have further wraps of drugs in his underwear.

On both occasions he said "no comment" to all questions when interviewed. A police officer claimed Sztylko was "under instructions from those further up the chain."

In mitigation barrister Sharon Watson said: "In this case my client has been mature enough and sensible enough to acknowledge that he isn't expecting me to try and persuade the court this is other than a custodial sentence.

"We have a young man who is as open and honest with the probation service as it is possible to be. He has made an admission . . . when he could have said 'there was a debt I was paying off and I was under some pressure. But no, none of that applied in my case - I was acting of my own free will.'

"He is still only 20. Others are older and more criminally inclined than he is.

"He has a loving family around him. He is very much loved, very much considered a decent young man in the family unit.

"He acknowledges the pain he has caused his mother. She is a thoroughly decent lady and the fact she has to go and see him in prison is very difficult for her to handle.

"He is not going to return to this lifestyle - the feeling of empowerment, having money to spend at a young age - but at a price he has to pay in losing his liberty.

"It is not worth it. It is simply not worth it."

Sztylko moved to the UK with his family from Poland when he was six years old. Miss Watson added: "He has no self-pity whatsoever, he acknowledges he has to go to prison.

"He says: 'I will serve my sentence and I will do what I can to improve my prospects while in there.'

"When he is released he intends to to live with Mum and not let her and the family down by being involved with drugs."

Recorder Tim Harrington told him: "You were caught dealing (in the street) yet when released that didn't deter you. Ten days later you were caught openly dealing."