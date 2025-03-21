The number of people claiming benefits in Blackpool has risen by two per cent according to new figures issued by the Jobcentre.

Year on year data released for February 2025 shows 5,670 claimants in the town, which is an increase of 115 (two per cent) compared to February 2024. Of those 1,120 are aged 18 to 24 (an increase of two per cent) and 1,315 are aged over 50 (and increase of three per cent).

Blackpool Jobs Fair | National World

The figures for Fylde show 1,415 claimants in total which has gone up by six per cent year on year, while for Wyre it is 2,025 which is an increase of three per cent.

Jobcentre staff in Blackpool, Fleetwood and St Annes say a number of initiatives including a recent Jobs Fair on February 27 at the Winter Gardens Conference Centre organised by Blackpool South MP Chris Webb are helping people find work.

More than 100 employers and providers attended the event which attracted 2,000 claimants with work now underway to ensure opportunities are taken up.

Blackpool Jobs Fair

It is hoped to hold a follow up event in May in all three Fylde coast jobcentres to support those not successful in securing employment.

Other highlights include -

A further 30 businesses have now signed up to the Disability Confident scheme following a presentation to a meeting of the Blackpool Businesses Leadership Group at The Grand Hotel in the town.

Apprenticeship week took place across the three jobcentres in February with 10 different employers involved such as Kings Trust, Guardian Homecare, B&FC and DWP apprenticeships.

Blackpool Jobcentre has supported a campaign to highlight job opportunities in construction with partners including Blackpool and The Fylde College, Arena Group, group information sessions and a new employer Evolution Construction.

Disability Employment Advisors are currently supporting 141 claimants with additional work coach time. This support allows longer appointments in which the work coach along with the disability employment advisor dives deeper into what that claimant needs support within order to move closer or into work.

A Jobcentre spokesperson said: "Employer desks and activity remains strong across the three jobcentres with new employers agreeing to the jobcentre employment support each week."