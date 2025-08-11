Circus Mondao returns to Norcross for 2025: What you need to know including prices, show times, acts and more
Here’s everything you need to know before you go:
Where is Circus Mondao located?
Find the circus on Norcross Lane, just off Amounderness Way. The postcode is FY5 3FT.
What can you expect to see?
This year’s show combines dazzling modern lighting, music and production with a variety of unforgettable acts.
Audiences will enjoy the charming and award-winning Chilean clown, Kikin, alongside the enchanting Miss Madalanes’ ponies.
The adventurous Pirates of Tangier will return to the stage, bringing their exciting treasure hunt to life.
Antonia will amaze with her incredible sword balancing act, while daring performers Cinzia and Ronaldo will deliver stunts that are not for the faint-hearted.
The show also features breathtaking trapeze artists, skillful jugglers, talented acrobats and the thrilling giant wheel of death, which this year includes a jaw-dropping somersault performed on the outside of the wheel.
With so much on offer, it promises to be an action-packed spectacle perfect for the whole family.
When will the circus end?
The circus opened on August 6 and will entertain audiences until September 7, 2025.
What are the showtimes?
Performances run daily except Mondays and most Tuesdays, with some exceptions:
- Tuesdays: August 12, 19 and September 2 - shows at 4.45pm and 7.45pm
- Monday: August 25 - 2pm only
- Wednesdays & Thursdays: 4.45pm and 7.45pm
- Fridays: One show at 6pm
- Saturdays: Two shows at 2pm and 5pm
- Sundays: One show at 2pm
No shows on August 11, 18, 26 and September 1.
How much are tickets?
- Tuesday: All seats £7.50
- Wednesday & Thursday: Buy one, get one free (same value)
- Friday: Four seats for £45 (any seat, any age)
- Saturday: Kids go free - one free child ticket with every full-price adult ticket
- Sunday: Family ticket offer available
Tickets are sold only at the onsite ticket office and payment is cash only.
Ticket office hours:
- Tuesday to Friday: 9am - 5pm
- Saturday: 9am - 2pm
- Sunday: 10am - 2pm
The ticket office is also open 30 minutes before each show.
For more details, call 07722 791 777 or visit Circus Mondao’s Facebook page.