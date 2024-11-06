Christmas at Pleasure Beach Resort | submit

As a bumper summer season draws to a close, Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach is gearing up for a jam-packed line up of festive activities this Christmas.

Every weekend in November, thrillseekers will have the last opportunity to enjoy their favourite rides for the final time in 2024, ending in a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday, November 30.

Although the rides will close on November 30 for winter maintenance, Pleasure Beach will still be a staple destination for adventure-lovers, friends and families alike.

What’s on this Christmas?

And those still wanting to experience excitement in true Blackpool style can choose to visit Pleasure Beach’s Christmas Grotto Wonderland, see Aladdin the pantomime starring Charlotte Dawson, take to the ice at Pleasure Beach Arena, enjoy a festive lunch in the iconic White Tower restaurant or even don their best attire for an evening of glitz and glamour at Christmas Hollywood Party Nights.

Pleasure Beach Resort chief executive Amanda Thompson said: “Many think that the colder months are our quietest time of year, and while the park itself may be closed for our winter work to take place, we have lots of festive events and shows.

“We like to operate as a majority year-round business, and while most theme parks across the country shut-up for winter, we aim to embrace the cold and keep the electric vibrancy of Blackpool alive at the merriest time of year.”

Guest wishing to book for the final thrill-fix of the season - including the season finale fireworks display - can do so here.

Diary dates

Christmas Grotto Wonderland (November 16 – December 24): Guided by elves through Pleasure Beach’s very own grotto, children will walk through a magical interactive walkway where they’ll write a Christmas wish list to hang on the wishing tree, collect reindeer food and a magic key, and of course meet Santa himself (with a little present included too).

With their ticket, guests can also take a trip down the rabbit hole with a ride on Alice in Wonderland and enjoy a warming cup of hot chocolate.

Aladdin the pantomime (November 23 – December 24): In the classic rags to riches tale starring Charlotte Dawson, Pleasure Beach is putting its twist on the beloved panto favourite – Aladdin. The celebrity influencer will be embodying all things evil as she shapes into her villainous role. She’s joined by a talented cast of panto pros including Blackpool’s own Sarah Ward and Ashley Luke Lloyd, and West End star Ian Oswald.

Ice Skating in Pleasure Beach Resort Arena (Throughout December): Pleasure Beach Resort offers public skating sessions and one-to-one lessons. Skaters can take to the ice for the first time with friends, book a lesson to start a winter hobby or seasoned pros can practice their pirouettes. Pleasure Beach Resort Arena is open until the end of December.

White Tower restaurant Festive Lunches (Weekends in December): Every weekend in December, diners can enjoy a suitably festive lunch, complete with all the trimmings and served by renowned chef Anthony Malone.

Christmas Hollywood Party Nights (November 29 – December 21): In Pleasure Beach’s Paradise room in the Casio building, a cast of talented dancers, singers and entertainers put on a glamourous three course dinner show.