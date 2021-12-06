The Promenade was closed to traffic from 4pm to 8pm on Sunday to allow families and Santas to cycle under the Illuminations.

Riders were encouraged to decorate their bikes with colourful lights and lanterns to add to the festive atmosphere and several came along dressed as Father Christmas.

Spectators also had the chance to enjoy the Christmas By The Sea village on the Tower Festival Headland with a free-to-use skating rink, magical forest, log cabins, artificial snowfalls, light installations and themed projection shows.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We were thrilled by the turn-out and the efforts that so many participants made to get into the festive mood.

Coupled with the Christmas By The Sea skating rink and village, it helped create a wonderful atmosphere on the Promenade with hundreds of families enjoying the free entertainment.

"It once again demonstrated the value of an extended Illuminations season.”

Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Our Christmas By The Sea village is already proving a huge success with residents and visitors, and it is truly heart-warming to see so many people getting into the Christmas spirit.”

1. Lily and Dan Chadwick. Photo Sales

2. The first ever Christmas Ride The Lights event along Blackpool Promenade. Photo Sales

3. The Keep and Robinson families. Photo Sales

4. The first ever Christmas Ride The Lights event along Blackpool Promenade. Photo Sales