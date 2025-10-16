Ashton Gardens will be transformed into a festive wonderland in December as St Annes welcomes the return of its Christmas Markets, promising a weekend full of shopping and entertainment.

The three-day event, running from Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 7, will see the gardens decked out as a traditional Christmas village, with more than 30 artisan stalls offering unique gifts, crafts and festive treats.

Organised by Bespoke Events and supported by Fylde Council, St Annes Town Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the markets aim to bring the community together while boosting local businesses during the busy Christmas shopping season.

Visitors can browse handmade gifts in charming wooden chalets, enjoy live entertainment throughout the weekend and soak up the festive atmosphere with mulled wine and tasty winter snacks.

Children can also meet Father Christmas, with charitable donations helping to spread Christmas cheer across Fylde.

A small funfair will add to the festivities, ensuring there’s something for all ages to enjoy.

Coun Jayne Nixon, Fylde Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “These Christmas Markets will create a truly magical experience for families while showcasing everything that makes St Annes special.

“Combined with free parking across the town that weekend and the fantastic festive offerings from our local shops, cafés and restaurants, we’re creating the perfect Christmas destination right on our doorstep.”

The event follows the town’s Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, November 29, extending the festive celebrations through early December.

The Ashton Gardens Christmas Markets will be open Friday 4pm–9pm, Saturday 10am–9pm, and Sunday 10am–5pm.

For more information on festive events across Fylde, visit www.discoverfylde.co.uk/events.