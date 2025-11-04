A popular festive food and craft event which is staged annually on the Fylde coast will not be taking place this year.

The Fleetwood Christmas Festival is normally staged at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall in early December, offering festive entertainment and food, handcrafted gifts and unique crafts.

A popular festive food and craft event which is staged annually on the Fylde coast will not be taking place this year. | Third party

The event, organised by Wyre Council, is traditionally well-attended, drawing in visitors from across the Fylde coast.

But this year the event has been postoned, although it is hoped to bring it back in 2026.

Wre Council said: “We have listened carefully to feedback from traders, visitors, and the wider community, and have made the tough decision to postpone this year’s Christmas Festival at Marine Hall.

“We are using this time to plan a refreshed and expanded event reflecting our commitment to delivering a memorable experience for locals and visitors.

“The team is already working hard behind the scenes to bring the festival back in 2026 with more Christmas magic than ever before.”

This year's Christmas Festival at the Marine hall has been postponed | National World

Dean Stewart , Marine Hall General Manager said: “Marine Hall has always been a cherished venue for the community, and we’re committed to making our Christmas celebration unforgettable. By taking a pause this year, we’re investing in fresh ideas, expanded programming, and enhanced experiences that will delight visitors of all ages.

“We are already working behind the scenes to relaunch and reinvigorate the Fleetwood Christmas Festival. With fresh ideas, expanded attractions, and even more opportunities for local traders and performers, next year’s event will be more magical than ever before. We’re committed to creating a celebration that reflects the heart of Fleetwood and brings joy to residents and visitors alike.”

The council says the Marine Hall will still be offering plenty of festive events in the run-up tp Christmas.

The Wyre spokesman added: “We hope to coincide with Fleetwood’s Christmas Light Switch-On to add even more sparkle to this cherished event. Marine Hall will still be filled with festive cheer, offering a packed programme of entertainment including live audiences with Mick Miller, Lucy Worsley and national treasure Ricky Tomlinson

“We also invite people to join us at Twixmas for our annual pantomime Sleeping Beauty, featuring Coronation Street’s Vicky Entwistle as Fairy Godmother, from December 27 until Decemer 31,”