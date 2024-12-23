Christmas Day hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool
While it’s not looking like snow is likely, many of us will be hoping for an improvement in the current weather conditions.
Fortunately, while it’s looking like it’s going to be pretty overcast on Christmas Day, no rain is forecast in the resort.
Temperatures are set to reach around 11C at midday, dropping to around 9C by the evening.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday (December 25)
12am - Thick cloud - 0% chance of rain - 10C
1am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C
2am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C
3am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C
4am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C
5am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C
6am - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C
7am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C
8am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 8C
9am - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 9C
10am - Overcast - 0% chance of rain - 9C
11am - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C
12pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C
1pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C
2pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C
3pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C
4pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 10C
5pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C
6pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C
7pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C
8pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C
9pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C
10pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C
11pm - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C
