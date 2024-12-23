Christmas Day hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christmas Day is nearly upon us! Here’s what the weather forecast is looking like for Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it’s not looking like snow is likely, many of us will be hoping for an improvement in the current weather conditions.

Fortunately, while it’s looking like it’s going to be pretty overcast on Christmas Day, no rain is forecast in the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool on Christmas Day | Steve Eaves 3

Temperatures are set to reach around 11C at midday, dropping to around 9C by the evening.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday (December 25)

12am - Thick cloud - 0% chance of rain - 10C

1am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

2am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

3am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

4am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

5am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

6am - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

7am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

8am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 8C

9am - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 9C

10am - Overcast - 0% chance of rain - 9C

11am - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C

12pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C

1pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C

2pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C

3pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C

4pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 10C

5pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

6pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

7pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

8pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

9pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

10pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

11pm - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C