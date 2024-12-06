Christmas By The Sea celebrations on Blackpool Promenade set to close on January 5, 2025
The Christmas By The Sea celebrations kicked off in spectacular fashion in Blackpool on the November 15, when stars of Strictly Come Dancing made an appearance to officially open the event.
The celebrations have something for everyone, whether it was exhilarating rides, a Christmas bar or the many food stalls along the Promenade selling delicious Christmas treats.
The celebrations have been open from midday to 9pm every night from November 15 and it will continue until January 5 in 2025. The same date that the famous Blackpool Illuminations are set to end.
Both events have attracted thousands of people to Blackpool’s Promenade and even a number of celebrities have got involved in the celebrations including Kai Widdrington and Mel B. Who switched on the Blackpool Illuminations at the end of August.
The Christmas celebration is much anticipated by both Blackpool residents and visitors every year and this year has been no exception.
Be sure to wrap up warm and head down to the Promenade for the Blackpool winter wonderland experience this December.