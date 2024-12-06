Christmas By The Sea celebrations on Blackpool Promenade set to close on January 5, 2025

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 23:16 BST
When do the Christmas By The Sea celebrations come to an end in Blackpool?

The Christmas By The Sea celebrations kicked off in spectacular fashion in Blackpool on the November 15, when stars of Strictly Come Dancing made an appearance to officially open the event.

Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland has been transformed into a breath-taking festive village complete with an outdoor skating rink, simulated snowfalls, log cabins, larger-than-life light installations, magical light projection shows and festive-themed fairground rides.placeholder image
Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland has been transformed into a breath-taking festive village complete with an outdoor skating rink, simulated snowfalls, log cabins, larger-than-life light installations, magical light projection shows and festive-themed fairground rides. | Contributed

The celebrations have something for everyone, whether it was exhilarating rides, a Christmas bar or the many food stalls along the Promenade selling delicious Christmas treats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The celebrations have been open from midday to 9pm every night from November 15 and it will continue until January 5 in 2025. The same date that the famous Blackpool Illuminations are set to end.

Crepes and Donuts Stall at Christmas By The Sea Blackpoolplaceholder image
Crepes and Donuts Stall at Christmas By The Sea Blackpool | National World

Both events have attracted thousands of people to Blackpool’s Promenade and even a number of celebrities have got involved in the celebrations including Kai Widdrington and Mel B. Who switched on the Blackpool Illuminations at the end of August.

The Christmas celebration is much anticipated by both Blackpool residents and visitors every year and this year has been no exception.

Be sure to wrap up warm and head down to the Promenade for the Blackpool winter wonderland experience this December.

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool IlluminationsResidentsPeopleCelebrities
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice