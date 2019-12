Christmas 2019: This is when you can put your bins and recycling out in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre this year

Have your say

This year's changes to bin collections across the Fylde coast over the festive period have been announced.

With the days all merging into one during the festivities, it's easy to forget when to put your bins out. To help, here's our handy guide of all the changes this year:

BLACKPOOL >>The are the changes to bin collection days in Blackpool.

Normal collection day/Changed to:

Monday 23 December / Saturday 21 December

Tuesday 24 December / Monday 23 December

Wednesday 25 December / Tuesday 24 December

Thursday 26 December / Friday 27 December

Friday 27 December / Saturday 28 December

Monday 30 December / Usual collection

Tuesday 31 December / Usual collection

Wednesday 1 January / Thursday 2 January

Thursday 2 January / Friday 3 January

Friday 3 January / Saturday 4 January

Bin collections in the town will return to normal on Monday, January 6, 2020.

This is when Bispham tip will be open during the festivities:

Tuesday 24 December - 10.00am to 1.00pm

Wednesday 25 to Thursday 26 December - Closed

Friday 27 to Monday 30 December - 10.00am to 3.45pm

Tuesday 31 December - 10.00am to 1.00pm

Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 January - Closed

Friday 3 January - 10.00am to 3.45pm

FYLDE >>The are the changes to bin collection days in Fylde.

Normal collection day/Changed to:

Monday 23 December 2019 / Saturday 21 December 2019

Tuesday 24 December 2019 / Monday 23 December 2019

Wednesday 25 December 2019 / Tuesday 24 December 2019

Thursday 26 December 2019 / Friday 27 December 2019

Friday 27 December 2019 / Saturday 28 December 2019

Monday 30 December 2019 / Monday 30 December 2019

Tuesday 31 December 2019 / Tuesday 31 December 2019

Wednesday 1 January 2020 / Thursday 2 January 2020

Thursday 2 January 2020 / Friday 3 January 2020

Friday 3 January 2020 / Saturday 4 January 2020

The council is warning residents that there will be no green bin collections from Saturday 21 December 2019 to Saturday 4 January 2020, with normal collections resuming on Monday 6 January 2020.

WYRE>>>

Changes to bin collection in Wyre are yet to be announced. Dates and times will appear here once confirmed.