Christine McGuinness to appear on Celebrity MasterChef 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 36-year-old model turned TV personality from Blackpool who split from comedian Paddy McGuinness in 2022, after 15 years together is among 20 famous faces who will be testing out their culinary skills on the BBC One show.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
She shared a sneak peek of herself in the iconic MasterChef kitchen on Instagram, captioning it: "@masterchefuk Allow me to serve you!
“I am very excited (and nervous) to say 'I will be BACK ON YOUR SCREENS later this summer! ' #CelebrityMasterChef is coming to @bbc @bbcone @bbciplayer #CelebrityMasterChef #MasterChefUK #iPlayer."
Each celebrity will be rolling up their sleeves as they step into the kitchen, but only one will come out on top in this battle and earn the title of MasterChef Champion 2024, following in the footsteps of winner Wynne Evans last year. Other celebrities taking part include former Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, The Traitors star Diane Carson and radio presenter Craig Doyle.
Last year’s series saw opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans beat fellow finalists ex Love Island contestant Luca Bish and Amy Walsh after impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.