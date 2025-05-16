Chris Webb MP takes Blackpool teens’ call for action on bullying to parliament

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has asked the Secretary of State for Education to act on the impact of bullying on children’s mental health and to assess whether current school policies are working.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roundtable, held in partnership with the Poverty Truth Network, focused on the real-life consequences of bullying, racism and exclusion in schools, with deeply personal stories shared by local teenagers.

Shamir, 14, described being targeted for his cultural heritage after moving to Blackpool in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has asked the Secretary of State for Education to act on the impact of bullying on children’s mental health | Contributed

“They’d make fun of my name, my upbringing, the places I’d lived before, my goals for the future,” he said.

“All things that were out of my control and not something to be made fun of.”

Despite his mother raising concerns with the school repeatedly, he said little changed – and it was only when she moved him to a different school that he felt safe.

Elise, another young person at the event, shared how bullying about her appearance began in primary school and worsened in secondary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I stopped going to school. I suffered with anxiety and depression and was moved from top to bottom sets.

“I hated myself. I was acting out with my behaviour so I was punished by teachers – but no one took the time to find out why. I was seen as the problem.”

At the end of the meeting, Elise gave a clear message to the MP asking him to “make sure kids are listened to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teachers don’t take kids seriously because they have the level of authority over them,” she said.

“So if I’m not listened to when I’ve done nothing wrong, why would I think anyone would listen if I went to them about bullying?”

Chris Webb said: “This was one of the most powerful and necessary conversations I’ve had since becoming an MP.

“When young people are brave enough to share their stories – of racism, bullying and mental health crisis – our job is to listen and act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll take their voices to Parliament and I’ll keep advocating for them until every child in Blackpool is safe, supported and heard in school.”

Chrissy Wright, a mother of five and grandmother of two from Claremont, is the resident lead of the Poverty Truth Network’s anti-bullying work.

Wright said: “In recent discussions surrounding youth empowerment, it has become increasingly important to create safe spaces for teenagers to express their experiences and concerns.

“A special thank you goes to Chris Webb for his dedication to listening and providing support to these young individuals. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such remarkable young people as they share their insights on how bullying has impacted their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is crucial that we prioritise listening to the voices of young people, as they represent the future of our society. Every story matters, and by understanding their experiences, we can foster a more compassionate and inclusive environment. Together, we can strive for positive change and ensure that teenagers feel heard and valued.”

Councillor Kath Benson, Cabinet Member for Young People and Aspiration, who was also in attendance said: “I would like to thank the young people who attended and shared their experiences.

“It was clear from speaking to the young people that bullying has affected their confidence, wellbeing and the ability to thrive at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an authority we will continue to work with school academies and other stakeholders to support young people. Any strategy must be shaped by real experiences showing young people are being listened to and involved every step of the way.”

The meeting also heard about promising local efforts – including Lancashire Police’s new Ed-Pol partnership with schools, and the work of charity Kindness Counts, which provides resources to help schools tackle bullying more effectively.

Andrew Speight, former Member of Youth Parliament for Blackpool, spoke about his project Emoco – a co-production project focused on embedding a culture of well-being in schools and ensuring all members of the school community can thrive.

Emoco uses a progressive definition of resilience – beating the odds and changing the odds – to create schools and systems that actively support everyone to thrive, which, in turn, boosts the well-being of those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speight said: “Everyone agrees that all young people have a fundamental right to feel safe in their schools and in their communities. It is imperative for all successes that young people can enjoy the psychological and physical security they need to thrive.

“It is now our duty to bring people together to carve out unique, place-based solutions that can hopefully start to change the experiences young people are facing, and I call on all stakeholders - young people, parents/carers, schools and others – to join us on this mission."

Webb is supporting Speight and other stakeholders to ensure these resources reach schools in Blackpool South and are effectively harnessed for the benefit of Blackpool pupils.

The roundtable was documented in the Poverty Truth Network’s latest Other Side of Blackpool podcast, titled Adolescence in Blackpool: Ways to Help Our Bullied Teens.