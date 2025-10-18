This Sunday, October, 19th, the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom will host a very special celebration as Chris Hopkins one of the venue’s best-loved organists marks 30 years playing at the tower.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm, inviting locals, visitors and dance enthusiasts to share in this remarkable milestone.

Chris first began performing at the Tower in 1995 and has since become a firm favourite among Ballroom regulars and visiting guests.

Known for his mastery of the Mighty Wurlitzer, Chris has also embraced more modern instruments over the years, including the Roland AT900 and the Wersi Louvre system, showcasing his versatility and passion for musical innovation.

Beyond the Ballroom, Chris’s talent has reached national audiences through numerous television and radio appearances, including features on Strictly Come Dancing.

His charm, skill and deep appreciation for the venue’s heritage have made him one of Blackpool’s most respected musical ambassadors.

When he’s not filling the Ballroom with music, Chris enjoys a range of other pursuits - from landscape photography in the Lake District and Scottish Highlands to helping others as a qualified driving instructor.

A spokesperson from the Blackpool Tower, said: “Over the years The Blackpool Tower Ballroom has had numerous electronic organs to compliment the Wurlitzer organ, more recently the Wersi Louvre, and the present model the Roland AT900, Chris has always been the first to embrace these vast technological instrument’s and manipulate their potential. Chris is equally at home on the Mighty Wurlitzer.

“In more recent years Chris was invited to play (the Organ) at his beloved Manchester United for their foundation.”

His dedication and creativity both on and off the stage have earned him widespread admiration from colleagues and fans alike.

Sunday’s celebration will not only honour Chris’s 30-year career but also highlight the enduring magic of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom itself - a place where history, music and dance continue to come together in perfect harmony.