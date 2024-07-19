Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A multi-million pound investment has been made into a car dealership in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the investment is enabling Chorley Group to bring back two new leading car brands back to Fylde coast - the Peugeot and MG.

The business has just completed an extensive multimillion-pound development on Amy Johnson way, integrating MG and Peugeot into a new three-franchise operation along with Citroen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company now represents six brands on the Fylde coast including Nissan, Hyundai and Kia.

Chorley Group invest multi million into new Blackpool showroom and reintroduces Peugeot and MG to Fylde Coast | Chorley Group

The announcement comes following the recent news of a major redevelopment of its Lancashire, Ormskirk centre, where Peugeot has joined Vauxhall.

This significant investment underscores Chorley Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences and highlights their strategy of creating automotive destinations of the future.

Adam Turner, MD of Chorley Group, said: “We are particularly excited about bringing MG & Peugeot back to Blackpool. MG has a rich heritage and a strong following, and we believe its return will be warmly welcomed by the local community, taking our group presence of MG to three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The addition of Peugeot to our Blackpool portfolio not only broadens our range but also allows us to offer even more variety and innovation to our customers, with their leading tech, incredible pricing and premium vehicles.

Chorley Group invest multi million into new Blackpool showroom and reintroduces Peugeot and MG to Fylde Coast | Chorley Group invest multi million into new Blackpool showroom and reintroduces Peugeot and MG to Fylde Coast

“We are confident that both brands will thrive in this dynamic market, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our clients in the local area and welcoming back the loyal Peugeot client base.

“Our goal is to establish sustainable destinations where clients can explore our brands in one location, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience, in a no pressure environment.”

As a leading employer in the North West, with 21 franchises and 400 employees, Chorley Group continues to innovate in the automotive industry. By consolidating multiple brands in one location, the business is creating experiential destinations for clients that offer choice, convenience, and a new standard for the automotive retail experience.

For more information visit Chorley Group website here.