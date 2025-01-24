Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children living in care in Blackpool say being pulled out of school to attend appointments is one of the main things which makes them feel different to other pupils.

The experience was highlighted as part of an annual survey into how young people feel about the way they are looked after. There are currently around 525 children living in council care in the town.

Blackpool Council has approved its annual corporate parenting report

A meeting of the council's Young People and Children's scrutiny committee heard children can be taken out of lessons for medical check ups because these are done by the school nurse.

But in comments made in response to the survey children said they "don't want to be any different to my friends" with another saying" I would prefer to stay in class and do my lessons.”

The report said: "Overall the survey results are positive and an improvement on the previous survey results that took place in 2022. Many of our children feel cared about, are happy where they are living, they feel they are getting the right support in school and are generally happy."

But it added: "The results also tell us that our children are still being taken out of lessons to see us and although some of them don’t mind, especially if it maths, our children are telling us they don’t like it, it makes them feel different to their peers and can cause them some anxiety.

"We need to ensure that our workforce is aware of this and drive to improve practice regarding this with all professionals working with our children."