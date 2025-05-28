Children's home plans in Hambleton recommended for approval but facing objections

Proposals to open a small children’s home in an Over Wyre village are to go before planners next week - and face nine letters of objection from residents.

Wyre’s planning committee will consider an application for a proposed change of use from dwelling to children's care home for up to two children aged between 7-18, when it meets on Wednesday June 4.

Although concerns have been raised by residents, the planning officer has recommended the application for approval, saying there are no material planning issues which go against it.

The scheme, proposed for premises on Carr Lane, also includes proposals for a change of use of land to provide parking and amenity area (part retrospective).

It comes before the planning committee at the request of Hambleton and Stalmine member, Coun Julie Robinson, citing concerns regarding highway safety and the site being in an unsuitable and unsustainable location.

The revised application, having been adjourned from an earlier hearing, now shows a 1.2m high fence which encloses the property with gated access from the existing driveway, preventing direct access to Carr Lane. This is considered an improvement from a highway safety viewpoint.

A report from the planning officer states: “The application seeks the proposed change of use from dwelling to children's care home, with care provided by no more than three staff members at any one time.

“A maximum of two careers would stay overnight on a rota basis. Six full time carers (three teams of two) would work on a rota basis operating a 24-hour shift pattern from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 8am the following morning.

“A site manager would also work Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. The property would have a dedicated car available for staff to use in connection with the care home.”

Nine letters of objection have been received by the authority. These cite concerns over the increase in vehicle trips at the property and inadequate safe footpath to the property; no provision of soundproofing; lack of resources in the area to support the needs of children; safety concerns about the volume of traffic on the road the 50mph speed limit; the absence a rear garden, as this would be taken up by parking, giving the children nowhere to play out.

Despite these concerns, the proposals have been recommended for approval, with a number of conditions, and the planning officer concluded: “The proposed change of use to a residential care home for two children is considered acceptable in principle and the use is compatible with the neighbouring residential uses whilst being within a suitable location.

“The proposal would not result in detrimental harm to neighbouring residential amenity and would not result in significant impact on highway safety, capacity or amenity in the immediate vicinity of the site. No material planning considerations have been identified which would outweigh this support.”