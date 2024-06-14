Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A children’s home is to go ahead in Poulton after councillors heard the property could be turned into flats- leading to potentially more noise and disruption for neighbours. Wyre’s planning committee members were discussing an application for a change of use from residential dwelling (Class C3) to children's care home (Class C2) and provision of car parking with access to the rear of the property, on Station Road.

There were 13 letters of objection lodged with planners, with concerns raised about issues such as noise and disturbance, inadequate parking and manoeuvring space, loss of privacy with instalment of CCTV and highway safety.

However, a report by the planning officer said that although the proposed property was a terraced house, it was a particularly large building which would mitigate against the close proximity to neighbours often associated with smaller properties.

The applicant was listed only as Mr J Wood.

The children's home proposals for Station Road, Poulton, were approved by planners | Google

The planning officer’s report for the June meeting stated: “The applicant has advised that their care homes operate in a very similar way to an ordinary family home, so any noise created would be no louder than a regular family home.

“The applicant believes on average, over perhaps a year, the care home would be considerably quieter, especially given the size of this particular property.”

The proposals were recommended for approval, and although ward councillors raised concerns over noise and car parking, the application was approved by the committee.

Coun Mary Belshaw, Labour member for Mount ward in Fleetwood, said: “Noise would be produced from anyone living at the property and this method would be more controlled.”

And Coun Stuart Fielding, Labour member for Carleton, said: “This property is large with multiple bedrooms, and if the application got refused, it might potentially be developed into a HMO in the future.”

Coun Belshaw proposed the recommendation to approve the application to the committee, and Coun Steven Livesey, Conservative member for Stanah in Thornton, seconded the proposal.