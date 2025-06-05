Children's home in Hambleton given the go ahead despite objections

Proposals to open a small children's home in an Over Wyre village have been given the go ahead - despite objections from nearby residents.

Wyre’s planning committee approved the scheme, for a proposed change of use from a dwelling on Carr Lane, Hambleton, to a children's care home for up to two children aged between 7-18, when it met on Wednesday ( June 4).

The proposals from applicant Mr Alex Nuttall , which also included plans for a change of use of land to provide parking and amenity area (part retrospective), had been recommended for approval by the planning officer.

Proposals to open a small children's home in Hambleton have been given the go ahead - despite objections from nearby residents. | Google

Although concerns were raised by residents, with nine letters of objection submitted, the planning officer stated that there were no material planning issues which went against it.

It went before the planning committee at the request of Hambleton and Stalmine member, Coun Julie Robinson ,who cited concerns regarding highway safety and the site being in an unsuitable and unsustainable location.

The revised application, having been adjourned from an earlier hearing, included a 1.2m high fence enclosing the property with gated access from the existing driveway, preventing direct access to Carr Lane. This is considered an improvement from a highway safety viewpoint.

Preesall member Coun Claire Rimmer, who voted against the proposals, raised the issue of highway safety and told the committee:” I know children's homes are needed but they should be located in the right place.”

Councillors Claire Rimmer (left) Julie Robinson | Wyre Council

The nine letters of objection cited concerns over the increase in vehicle trips at the property and inadequate safe footpath to the property; no provision of soundproofing; lack of resources in the area to support the needs of children; safety concerns about the volume of traffic on the road the 50mph speed limit; the absence a rear garden, as this would be taken up by parking, giving the children nowhere to play out

But the report from the planning officer concluded: “The proposal would not result in detrimental harm to neighbouring residential amenity and would not result in significant impact on highway safety, capacity or amenity in the immediate vicinity of the site. No material planning considerations have been identified which would outweigh this support.”

Councillors approved the application by a majority of seven votes to five.