Children's audiology services in Blackpool suspended after concerns raised

Safety concerns have left to the children’s hearing services in Blackpool to be suspended, pending an investigation.

As part of the probe, all youngsters treated by the service over the past five years will be reviewed.

It follows an inspection of the services which uncovered some serious safety failings, including under-qualified staff and missing equipment.

Concerns raised have led to the suspension of children's audiology services in Blackpool | National

The ‘pause’ in services, with immediate effect, will affect children under three in acute care, children under four in community services and the service for those of all school age.

The concerns were first sparked after an initial assessment via the nationwide Improving Quality in Physiological Services standards, which was then followed by a visit by the local integrated care board, which is responsible for planning and commissioning NHS services.

It has led to the creation of a task force which is looking into an action plan as part of the five year review.

The children’s audiology service is run by the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Victoria Hospital, but it is managed by a nursing team based at St Anne’s Primary Care Centre.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals said: “Earlier this year we began a review of our paediatric audiology services as part of the Paediatric Hearing Services Improvement Programme, which was established by NHS England in response to issues found in paediatric audiology services nationally.

“We have taken the decision to pause our community-based children’s hearing services in Blackpool while we review cases to understand whether any of our patients may need further assessment and this work is ongoing.

“Once this review is complete, in coming weeks we will be contacting the families of any children we believe may need further assessment. We’re sorry for any concerns that families and carers may have. This will take a little time but we are determined to get this right for patients.

“In the meantime, whilst the community children’s service is paused, families who need audiology support will be seen by the audiology service at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to make sure they get the help they need.”

The latest developments follow a nationally-led investigation which have seen NHS hearing services in children’s departments across England being scrutinised in 2023 and 2024.

This came after concerns were raised in Scotland, with the Paediatric Hearing Services Improvement Programme launched to address systemic problems - including cases of misdiagnosis.

ICBs (Integrated Care Boards) have been tasked with implementing a national review and recall process after concerns were raised about the standard of children’s hearing services in both England and Scotland.

In Blackpool, the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), which oversees health provision in the area, including Blackpool Victoria Hospital, is helping with the improvement plan.