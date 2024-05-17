Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children are putting themselves at risk by exploring empty office building Mexford House in Blackpool.

That’s the message from a worried resident who has posted her concerns on a local social media site.

Mexford House on Mexford Avenue, North Shore had been home to the DWP civil service offices until its closure.

Last month a new planning application was submitted to Blackpool Council for the “use of premises as 120 self contained flats with associated parking, access, bike store and bin store (Prior Approval)”.

However, while the plans are considered, the building remains empty - and has seemingly become a magnet for some youngsters.

The worried resident said: “Please can you talk to your children about entering Mexford House.

“I get that it’s derelict and creates attention but the building is unsafe, with live wires near water, asbestos and a lot of dangerous things in the building.

“I’d hate for one of them to get seriously hurt.”

Mexford House has been empty since 2009

She added: “For the past week, children have been in the building, breaking the barriers.

“The police have been called and there is a security guard on the site.”

Planning permission had previously been granted in April 2019 for the redevelopment of the building into 92 flats, but the approval was never acted upon and had since expired.