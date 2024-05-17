Safety concerns raised about children entering abandoned Mexford House building in Blackpool
That’s the message from a worried resident who has posted her concerns on a local social media site.
Mexford House on Mexford Avenue, North Shore had been home to the DWP civil service offices until its closure.
Last month a new planning application was submitted to Blackpool Council for the “use of premises as 120 self contained flats with associated parking, access, bike store and bin store (Prior Approval)”.
However, while the plans are considered, the building remains empty - and has seemingly become a magnet for some youngsters.
The worried resident said: “Please can you talk to your children about entering Mexford House.
“I get that it’s derelict and creates attention but the building is unsafe, with live wires near water, asbestos and a lot of dangerous things in the building.
“I’d hate for one of them to get seriously hurt.”
She added: “For the past week, children have been in the building, breaking the barriers.
“The police have been called and there is a security guard on the site.”
Planning permission had previously been granted in April 2019 for the redevelopment of the building into 92 flats, but the approval was never acted upon and had since expired.
Mexford House was home to around 250 staff from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) but has been closed since 2009. A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We attended and gave safety advice to those present.”
