Child 'hit by tram' in Fleetwood

The collision occurred near Heathfield Road tram stop shortly before 3.10pm today (June 18).

The child, a 12-year-old boy, suffered "head injuries" but they are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Eyewitness said an ambulance attended the scene and tram services were temporarily suspended.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "Due to an incident on our tramway, our trams have been delayed.

"Trams are returning to their normal service and will take to catch up to their normal timetable.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

A child was hit by a tram near the Heathfield Road tram stop. (Credit: Google)

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0870 of June 18, 2021.