Cheeky pigeon makes a mockery of Lancashire Fire Service after flying off before being 'rescued'
It’s not every day firefighters get a call out to rescue four trapped pigeons from a building, but that’s exactly what happened in Blackpool recently.
The dramatic event unfolded on Monday afternoon on Corporation Street after they received a call from Lancashire’s Bramble Wildlife Rescue.
Quick on the scene, the firefighters were able to rescue three of the pigeons using an aerial ladder.
However, when they went to help the four - the naughty bird flew off!
A shocked but grateful, witness said: “Thank you so much to Brambles Wildlife Rescue and fire service for rescuing the trapped pigeons today.
“Four little lives saved with a cheer from the crowd below as the last little pidgy took flight.”
In May kind-hearted firefighters helped save Martyn the seagull from a disastrous fate after he became trapped on a glass balcony on the third floor of a property on Clifton Street.
Keep up the good work guys!
