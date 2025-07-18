Cheeky pigeon makes a mockery of Lancashire Fire Service after flying off before being 'rescued'

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 15:03 BST
A cheeky pigeon mad a mockery of Lancashire Fire Service after flying off before being 'rescued'.

It’s not every day firefighters get a call out to rescue four trapped pigeons from a building, but that’s exactly what happened in Blackpool recently.

The dramatic event unfolded on Monday afternoon on Corporation Street after they received a call from Lancashire’s Bramble Wildlife Rescue.

placeholder image
S

Quick on the scene, the firefighters were able to rescue three of the pigeons using an aerial ladder.

However, when they went to help the four - the naughty bird flew off!

While the cheeky pigeon was too quick to get a pic - here's one we made earlier!placeholder image
While the cheeky pigeon was too quick to get a pic - here's one we made earlier! | Emma Downey

A shocked but grateful, witness said: “Thank you so much to Brambles Wildlife Rescue and fire service for rescuing the trapped pigeons today.

“Four little lives saved with a cheer from the crowd below as the last little pidgy took flight.”

In May kind-hearted firefighters helped save Martyn the seagull from a disastrous fate after he became trapped on a glass balcony on the third floor of a property on Clifton Street.

Keep up the good work guys!

