A cheeky pigeon mad a mockery of Lancashire Fire Service after flying off before being 'rescued'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not every day firefighters get a call out to rescue four trapped pigeons from a building, but that’s exactly what happened in Blackpool recently.

The dramatic event unfolded on Monday afternoon on Corporation Street after they received a call from Lancashire’s Bramble Wildlife Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S

Quick on the scene, the firefighters were able to rescue three of the pigeons using an aerial ladder.

However, when they went to help the four - the naughty bird flew off!

Read More RSPCA: Meet 17 adorable cats and dogs looking to meet their forever humans

While the cheeky pigeon was too quick to get a pic - here's one we made earlier! | Emma Downey

A shocked but grateful, witness said: “Thank you so much to Brambles Wildlife Rescue and fire service for rescuing the trapped pigeons today.

“Four little lives saved with a cheer from the crowd below as the last little pidgy took flight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May kind-hearted firefighters helped save Martyn the seagull from a disastrous fate after he became trapped on a glass balcony on the third floor of a property on Clifton Street.

Keep up the good work guys!