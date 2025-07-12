Cheeky baby cotton top tamarin monkey sticks tongue out in heart-melting clip from Blackpool Zoo

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Watch a super-cute video of a baby Cotton Top Tamarin monkey as she copies her mum while she eats at Blackpool Zoo.

An adorable tiny Cotton Top Tamarin can be seen making cheeky faces at the camera, as she clings on to mum.

The clip was shared on the Blackpool Zoo facebook page, with the caption: "Probably the cutest thing you'll see today".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cheeky cotton top tamarin monkey sticks out tongue at Blackpool Zooplaceholder image
Cheeky cotton top tamarin monkey sticks out tongue at Blackpool Zoo | Blackpool Zoo

The extremely vocal primates use almost 40 different sounds to communicate with each other and their young.

The Cotton Top Tamarin is a critically endangered species, with the largest threat being from the pet trade. Despite their small size and “cuteness”, they are not ideal pets as they require very specialist care and a controlled diet of fruit, vegetables, seeds and marmoset jelly.

Visit https://www.blackpoolzoo.org.uk/

Watch the video above.

Related topics:AnimalsWildlifeBlackpoolPets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice