Watch a super-cute video of a baby Cotton Top Tamarin monkey as she copies her mum while she eats at Blackpool Zoo.

An adorable tiny Cotton Top Tamarin can be seen making cheeky faces at the camera, as she clings on to mum.

The clip was shared on the Blackpool Zoo facebook page, with the caption: "Probably the cutest thing you'll see today".

Cheeky cotton top tamarin monkey sticks out tongue at Blackpool Zoo | Blackpool Zoo

The extremely vocal primates use almost 40 different sounds to communicate with each other and their young.

The Cotton Top Tamarin is a critically endangered species, with the largest threat being from the pet trade. Despite their small size and “cuteness”, they are not ideal pets as they require very specialist care and a controlled diet of fruit, vegetables, seeds and marmoset jelly.

