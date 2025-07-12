Cheeky baby cotton top tamarin monkey sticks tongue out in heart-melting clip from Blackpool Zoo
An adorable tiny Cotton Top Tamarin can be seen making cheeky faces at the camera, as she clings on to mum.
The clip was shared on the Blackpool Zoo facebook page, with the caption: "Probably the cutest thing you'll see today".
The extremely vocal primates use almost 40 different sounds to communicate with each other and their young.
The Cotton Top Tamarin is a critically endangered species, with the largest threat being from the pet trade. Despite their small size and “cuteness”, they are not ideal pets as they require very specialist care and a controlled diet of fruit, vegetables, seeds and marmoset jelly.
Watch the video above.
