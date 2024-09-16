Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a foggy start across much of Lancashire this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fog caused tailbacks on the M6 near Preston during rush hour but had started to clear from around 8.45am.

These breathtaking shots of the fog surrounding Blackpool’s world famous tower were taken by professional photographer Dave Nelson this morning. | Dave Nelson

These breathtaking shots of the fog surrounding Blackpool’s world famous tower were taken by professional photographer Dave Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These breathtaking shots of the fog surrounding Blackpool’s world famous tower were taken by professional photographer Dave Nelson this morning. | Dave Nelson

If you would like us to share your pictures, join our camera club communities on Facebook and post your pictures. If we use your picture we will give you a shout out.