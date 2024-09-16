Check out these breathtaking pictures showing the fog around Blackpool Tower this morning
It was a foggy start across much of Lancashire this morning.
The fog caused tailbacks on the M6 near Preston during rush hour but had started to clear from around 8.45am.
These breathtaking shots of the fog surrounding Blackpool’s world famous tower were taken by professional photographer Dave Nelson.
