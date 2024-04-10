Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The huge art piece, commissioned by Wyre Council, was officially presented to the public yesterday.

Fylde coast artist Chrsitian Fenn has incorporated well known features in Cleveleys, such as the Mythic Coast sculptures like the beloved Orge, as well as the filming location for the hit Disney+ spin-off series ‘Andor’. This unique artwork took over 80 hours to prepare, design and create and has transformed the bus station into a vibrant hub between the coast and the high street.

Christian, also known as Seca One, has worked not only in Wyre, Blackpool and the Fylde Coast but all across the UK and internationally.

He said: “This has been such a fantastic project to work on. I am lucky enough to be able to paint all over the world and I am proud to say that the crowd on my doorstep in Cleveleys is up there with the best of them!

“Everyone has been so friendly and I would like to say thank you to everyone who has stopped by whilst I’ve been painting, brought me food and drinks and words of encouragement, creating an overall positive vibe that I really enjoy.

The huge mural unveiled at Cleveleys bus station

“A big thank you to Wyre Council for the commission, to all the volunteers who have helped get this project underway and for my fellow artist Hayley Garner, otherwise known as Aylo, for coming over and helping me for the final days.”

This transport gateway now offers a unique photo opportunity for visitors and locals alike, helping to drive awareness of some of the unique things to be found in Cleveleys as well as improving the links between the high street and the coast.

It will help to direct people to the Mythic Coast sculpture trail and inform visitors who might be unaware that a huge Hollywood franchise such as Star Wars has a home in Cleveleys.

The mural was funded from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Christian Fenn

Sara Ordonez, UKSPF Programme Manager at Wyre Council, said: ““Christian has brought the project brief to life with such vitality and with expert execution, the mural is just fantastic.

“It will really help to improve the visitor experience for people who come to Cleveleys. We were really keen to secure a talented local artist who would help us to achieve one of the core UKSPF aims of building pride in place.

“This is just one of many successful UKSPF projects across Wyre all helping to improve communities and place, support local business and develop people and skills.