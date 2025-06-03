A 'chatty bench' has been installed at St Annes on Sea Railway Station in a bid to encourage lonely commuters to talk to each other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chair is surrounded by flowerbeds and sign posted so travellers know where to head if they fancy having a natter while they wait for their train.

The bench, positioned at the front of the station, has been installed by South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Ford, chairman of the partnership, said: "We wanted to encourage people to sit and talk to each other and thought the chatty bench was a great idea.

"There is a big push on mental health and we were excited about creating a project around that, instead of doing another art installation, as there have been a lot of those at train stations.

"The bench will be there for people in real time, and we hope it might also help combat loneliness.

"I spoke to a woman who was sitting there and I found out everything about her. We had a natter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's nice to have more seating that isn't on a platform that is comfortable.

"We applied for a grant from the Co-op which was approved and we used that to pave the floor so it's sturdy and put flower bushes around it.

"When they bloom, people will be able to smell the lavender and the roses."

Chatty bench unveiled at St Annes Railway Station | NW

The chatty bench was unveiled as part of Community Rail Week, a series of events held nationwide to reflect the strong bond between Britain's railways and the people they serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is available to anyone who wants to use it, whether they are travelling or shopping at the nearby Sainsbury's.

2025 marks 200 years since the Stockton & Darlington Railway opened on September 27, 1825, linking people, places, communities and ideas and ultimately transforming the world.

As part of this year's milestone anniversary, organised by Community Rail Network, the planned activities included 'try the train' trips for young people and groups who find it difficult to access the railway.

There were also cultural and arts projects at stations and community venues, outdoor education trips with schools and events showcasing walking and cycling routes from the railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chatty bench unveiled at St Annes Railway Station | nw

Other highlights included Community Rail Cumbria, in partnership with the Friends of Flimby Station, officially opening a new station garden created in collaboration with pupils from Flimby Primary School.

The project not only transformed the station environment but also empowered local young people to take pride in their community, fostering a sense of ownership, environmental care, and connection to the railway.

Community rail continues to thrive across the North West, with 14 partnerships and around 180 station volunteer groups leading the way in delivering impactful initiatives.

These dedicated groups play a vital role in connecting people to their local railways, enhancing station environments, promoting sustainable travel, and supporting social inclusion through a wide range of creative and locally tailored projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chatty bench unveiled at St Annes Railway Station | nw

They are part of a network of 75 community rail partnerships, which cover more than a third (35%) of Britain's railways, and 1,300 station friends' groups made up of more than 8,250 volunteers, who tend to half of its 2,580 stations.

Bill Freeman, Interim chief executive for Community Rail Network, said: "Communities across the North West have embraced Community Rail Week with a fantastic celebration of the ways local railways in the area bring people together, support tourism, and strengthen communities. These activities highlighted the vital role community rail plays in making rail travel more inclusive, sustainable and rooted in local pride."

Richard Watts, Community Rail Lancashire, said: "Community Rail Week annually provides an exciting opportunity for Community Rail Lancashire to shine a spotlight on the work we deliver throughout the year.

"From educating young people to helping to tackle loneliness, we've worked hard to engage residents and visitors alike. It's a reminder of how rail can help bring people together, support local businesses, and offer sustainable travel options for exploring the beautiful areas along our route."