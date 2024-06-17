Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charming handwritten letter J.R.R Tolkien wrote to an eight-year-old boy could fetch £20k at auction.

The remarkable note, dated December 28, 1961, saw the author revealing his thoughts to a young fan from Lancashire.

The letter, written on Tolkien's personal letterhead from 76 Sandfield Road, Headington, Oxford, is addressed to Christopher Howard.

It saw him offer insight to his seminal works, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, discussing his beloved characters and the thrilling adventures they embark upon.

Christopher was captivated by Tolkien's world from a young age. His mother, an English teacher, would read The Hobbit to him and his brother, Nicky, igniting his passion for reading.

Howard's curiosity about Tolkien's other works led to this treasured correspondence. He recalls the moment vividly: "Immediately, on seeing the envelope, in my mind, Professor Tolkien's beautiful handwriting transported our home straight to Middle Earth. It became, 'A small Lodge, A small Lane, Ormskirk, Lancashire."

Tolkien apologises for the delay in his response, explaining the holiday rush, and wishes Howard a happy New Year.

"Thank you very much indeed for your letter," Tolkien writes. "I was very pleased to have it, and I liked learning about the parts that specially pleased you. I don't think Nicky (Christopher's young brother) missed much, as The Hobbit was specially written for reading aloud. Though, of course, it is, I think, more fun to do the reading, and there are lots of books that can only be taken in quietly by oneself."

He then delves into his other works, introducing Howard to The Lord of the Rings trilogy. "I have in fact written other books in which Hobbits play a main part, and Bilbo makes an appearance — though not as a chief character as he is getting very old (60 years have gone by) and the story began on his 111th Birthday. (Which he calls eleventy-first and not hundred and eleventh!)."

Tolkien adds: "But this book or books is very long — (about 6 times as long as The Hobbit), and is in 3 volumes (1) The Fellowship of the Ring (2) The Two Towers (3) The Return of the King. It is largely about Bilbo's magic ring, and Gandalf and Gollum are very important in it."