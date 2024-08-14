Charlotte Dawson announces starring role in Blackpool Pleasure Beach pantomime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlotte Dawson has proved she’s every bit the main character by announcing her starring role in pantomime in her hometown of Blackpool.

Les Dawson’s daughter, 31, is joining the cast of Aladdin at The Globe theatre at Pleasure Beach Resort this November.

It’s the third consecutive year the former Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating star has performed panto at Pleasure Beach to rave reviews. This year, the usually glamorous Charlotte will undergo a wicked transformation to play Abanazar, an evil sorceress hell-bent on stealing the genie’s magical lamp.

Charlotte said: “I feel like the stage is where I belong and performing is something I love, so I can’t wait to be back in costume making people laugh. Last year when I performed I’d just had a baby which was a bit of a challenge, so this time around I feel ready for anything.

“I’m so excited to be starring in Aladdin at my favourite place, Pleasure Beach Resort – it makes it extra special. Let’s bring on the chuffing panto magic!”

Aladdin with Charlotte Dawson | submit/Charlotte Dawson

Amanda Thompson, chief executive of Pleasure Beach Resort and Executive Producer of Aladdin, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Charlotte back to our stage performing in Aladdin at The Globe. Charlotte is a firm favourite with our audiences and brings an impeccable mix of glamour and comedy. We’ve lots of surprises still to come and we can’t wait to showcase yet another production that we’re truly proud of. This is one pantomime not to miss!”

Aladdin is being produced by Stageworks Worldwide Productions and directed by West End performer Alexa Robinson.

When is it on?

The show opens on November 23 and runs on selected dates until December 24, with a special finale performance on Christmas Eve. Tickets start from £12 per person and can be booked at: www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/aladdin/

Special packages are also available for schools and groups, and can be booked by contacting Pleasure Beach Resort’s Groups department via email at [email protected]

Sign language

The performance on December 1 features a sign language interpreter. The December 6 performance is a ‘relaxed performance’ featuring adjustments to sound, lighting, and audience expectations, adapted to be accessible to a wide range of audiences.