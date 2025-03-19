A well-known Blackpool DJ has spent the last three months in hospital after suffering a severe stroke on Christmas Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Rogan, who has been a hip hop DJ at venues across the resort for decades, as well as touring festivals as part of a Beastie Boys tribute act, now has to fight to regain the use of his right side, cognitive skills, and speech through intensive rehabilitation.

In a further tragedy for the family, while he has been in hospital, Scott’s older brother Joseph has died, and to protect his recovery, the family have made a decision to wait before sharing the heartbreaking news with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is some positivity. Having spent every day since his stroke in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Scott, 51, has now recieved the news that he has a place at a specialist brain injury rehab centre in Preston - and his friends are determined to help his recuperation.

A special fundraising event has been organised by the music community in Blackpool, taking place all day on March 29 at the Brun Grove Working Men’s Club. There will be a range of DJ sets and raffle prizes to be won, including Pink Floyd tickets and a stay at Staining Lodge.

Scott Rogan from Blackpool | submit

Pearl Dickinson, who is helping to organise the fundraiser, said: “Scott has been a constant on the music scene since the late 80s or early 90s. Infact, he was introduced to it by his brother Joseph, who was a breakdancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scott is charasmatic, fun, and what he doesn’t know about hiphop isn’t worth knowing. He’s always looked out for others and selflessly given to charity gigs, and now it’s our time to give something back.

“Scott has a long road ahead and will be unable to work for the foreseeable future. He needs extensive rehabilitation and support to regain his independence. As he focuses on his recovery, we want to ease the financial burden of daily living costs so he can concentrate fully on getting better.”

Pearl added: “He’s always been such an active person, out on his bike on the prom most days. So for this to happen, and for the impact to be so severe, has been a massive shock to everyone. At this stage we don’t know exactly how bad the damage is and what the road to recovery looks like, but we will do all we can to support him.”

Donations

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the raffle is asked to contact Pearl on 07939630060 or via email at: [email protected], or contact Paul Markham on 07967653370.