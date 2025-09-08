Chapel at Carleton Crematorium to close temporarily this week - what you need to know

The chapel at Carleton Crematorium will close temporarily this week.

The closure - which begins today - is to allow for planned maintenance works to take place.

The chapel at Carleton Crematorium will close temporarily next week | Google

In addition to the chapel maintenance, repair works will also be carried out on the main drive and surrounding roads within the site.

While the crematorium grounds will remain open throughout, visitors are advised that vehicle access may be restricted at times.

“Thank you for your patience,” a spokesman for Blackpool Council said.