Calling all dog lovers!!

Channel 4’s The Dog House is after applicants from Blackpool for its brand new series.

Could your beloved pooch be on the next series of Channel 4's The Dog House? | ED

Since 2019, this RTS award-winning and BAFTA-nominated series which follows the incredible journeys of rescue dogs finding their perfect match has captured the hearts of viewers across the UK, sharing emotional stories of rescue dogs and the people hoping to give them a forever home.

The show demonstrates that it’s not just the dogs who are being rescued—many of their new owners find their lives transformed in the process.

Would you like to see your beloved pooch on TV? | The Dog House

A spokesperson for the show said: “We’d love to reach dog lovers in Blackpool who may be considering welcoming a rescue dog into their lives.

“The Dog House, in partnership with Woodgreen Pets Charity, highlights the profound bond between humans and canines and the life-changing impact it can have on both.”

How to apply

Visit the Channel 4 Take Part page HERE.

You can watch The Dog House on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursdays or via catch up.